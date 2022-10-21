NGO urges investing in early childhood development

Investing in Early Childhood Development is important as that period lays the foundation for health, well-being, learning, and productivity throughout a person’s life.

It also has an impact on the health and well-being of the next generation, Madam Esenam Kavi De Souza, Acting Country Director of Children Believe, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has said.

She said for healthy development, children need a safe, secure, and loving environment, the right nutrition, and stimulation from their parents or caregivers.

This is a window of opportunity to lay a foundation of health and well-being whose benefits last a lifetime and carry onto the next generation.

Madam Kavi De Souza said this at the inauguration of an 11-member Upper West Regional Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Committee and tasked the Committee to enhance the coordination of activities and promote inter-agency collaboration among the key actors in early childhood development.

Mr Peter Maala, the Upper West Regional Coordinating Director chairs the Committee, which among other things, would advise the Regional Co-ordinating Council on ECCD issues, advocate for ECCD using existing regional institutions, like relevant Ministries, Departments, NGOs, and child-related Associations, private service providers, among others, to plan, implement and monitor ECCD programmes; and designate a co-coordinator for ECCD to co-ordinate ECCD activities.

The Regional ECCD Committees shall be supporting children, families, and communities by deepening its impact, increasing influence, growing income, and maximising improvement and innovation in pursuit of achieving its vision of giving every child a voice and the ability to achieve their full potential.

Madam Kavi De Souza said the NGO’s focus remained on the ECCD policy, provides a framework for the guidance of the government and all stakeholders, specifically sector ministries, district assemblies and structures, communities, families, civil society including Non-Governmental Organisations and donor Communities in their effort to support the survival, protection, and development of the children of Ghana in their early years.

The document provides the broad policy goal, which is to promote the survival, growth, and development of all children between zero to eight years in Ghana.

She said all key actors must work towards relevant Sustainable Development Goals and targets for children and ensure that children less than five years of age are developmentally on track; ending preventable deaths; ending all forms of malnutrition; decreasing the prevalence of violence against children; achieving universal, equitable access to water, sanitation and hygiene.

The Children Believe Country Director said reducing pollution-related deaths and illnesses; providing legal identity for all; achieving universal and equitable access to quality early childhood care and pre-primary education, and alignment of the nurturing care framework with global strategies, goals, and initiatives must also be maintained.

Madam Kavi De Souza said the NGO was operating in nine districts in the Northern, Savanna, North-East, and Upper East regions with four local implementing partners to help children to access education and reach their dreams, providing support for thriving communities and advancing child rights and protection as well as promoting equality for girls.

The organisation is fortifying its efforts to improve inclusive, quality education and thereby reduce poverty, particularly in rural areas, and would be continuing the path of making an impact in breaking systemic barriers that prevented children from achieving their dreams and aspirations.

She said as part of its work to increase its influence in fostering positive change for children, the NGO has implemented a vigorous programme to prioritise early childhood development with the aim to support the holistic development of children and physical well-being, social skills, emotional maturity, cognitive development communication, and general knowledge.