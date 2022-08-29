Ngoma Africa Band To Rock International Afrika Expo Festival Tubingen, Germany 2022

“The extravaganza will take place from 01 August – 4th September 2022″

The popular Ngoma Africa band will be among many acts expected to thrill fans at the 15 International African EXPO Festival in Tübingen, Germany. The extravaganza will take place from 01 September – 04 th September 2022 at Fest Platz in Tübingen, Germany.

Ngoma Africa band will appear live on stage on Saturday 03 and Sunday 04 September 2022

Ngoma Africa, based in Germany, founded in 1993 by bandleader Ebrahim Makunja also known as Kamanda Ras Makunja, is home to a number of talented musicians, including soloist Christian Bakotessa aka Chris-B. Others are Jo Souza, Matondo Benda, Aj Nbongo, Flora William, Jessicha Ouyah, Vially Nbongo, and others.

The band, followed by millions worldwide, is famous for driving the audience crazy with “Extraordinary Rhythm” Bongo dance from East Africa.

Ngoma Africa has released number of CDs, including latest “BONGO TAMBARARE”, “Mapenzi ya Pesa” and “Supu Ya Mawe” which you can listen to at https://www.reverbnation.com/ngomaafricaband/