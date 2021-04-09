Books Donation
Books Donation

Centre for Communities Education and Youth Development (CCEYD) has donated two boxes of books to the Al-Iman Foundation basic school in Tamale.

The books, including Reading Street Story Town, Spelling Connection and Language Art, were to help instil the habit of reading in the children of the school.

Vector Global Logistics Books for Africa and Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembele, supported the CCEYD with the books presented to the school.

Mr Abu Ibrahim, Executive Director of CCEYD, who presented the books to the authorities of the school in Tamale, advised the pupils “to always read as education is the key to the future.”
Mr Ibrahim said reading would help the pupils to do well in school and to become responsible citizens in future.

Mr Muhammad Awal, Assistant Headmaster of Al-Iman Foundation, who received the books on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to the donors for their support to improve reading among the pupils of the school.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCape Coast North MP gives three months’ salary to constituents
Next articleBiden to take executive actions to reduce gun violence
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here