NGOs Raise Community Health Champions in the Northern Region

Mastercard Foundation has sponsored Public Health Awareness Campaign in the Northern region to foster community healthcare, COVID-19 and several other health conditions.

The campaign was under the theme “Fostering Community Public Health Champions, organized by Martha Inspires Foundation in collaboration with Clarion Communication Agency and sponsored by Mastercard Foundation in Tamale to sensitize people in the communities to continue to practice good healthcare in preparedness for unforeseen health emergencies.

During the sensitization, Madam Emefa Ameku, the Leader of the Media Team of Public Healthcare Awareness Campaign Program advised the public to get vaccinated to prevent themselves from COVID-19 and several other health conditions.

She said “Adherence to preventive measures that are essential in the health and wellbeing of the continent’s populace, is key to prevent transmission and protecting oneself and others within their communities”.

Madam Ameku urged the public to practice covering the mouth when coughing, continue hand washing, avoid touching the face and practice Social distancing where possible.

She advised the public to Keep their family and community informed about the healthcare awareness and also build healthier and more resilient communities.

Madam Ameku also called on other institutions to partner and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that a coordinated and holistic approach to public health to address multiple health challenges effectively especially in the communities.

She also called on the opinion Leaders to support the advocacy for the implementation preparedness measures for future health crises to prevent and minimize the impact of future health crises in the country.

She also added that “It is crucial to emphasize the significance of investing in robust healthcare systems and capacity building as part of the preparedness measures so the country can ensure an effective response and efficient recovery when faced with health emergencies”.

“One of such being Covid-19 or any other health crises such as malaria, cholera amongst others which requires good personal and environmental hygiene and boosting the immune system through healthy eating.” Madam Ameku stated.

Mr. Nuru El-Hak the Coordinator of Mastercard Foundation said the campaign has to emphasize on the importance of proactive community engagement and education to mitigate potential health crises.

He encouraged community members to participate in the role of Community Health Champions to undergo additional training to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to lead public health initiatives within their communities.

The Community Health Champions established in the Northern and Ashanti regions is aimed at empowering the communities to take charge of their health and well-being and with Mastercard Foundation to inspire lasting change which would both benefit individuals and to also strengthen community healthcare system.

Mr. El Hak said Mastercard Foundation dedication to social responsibility and its vision for healthier, more resilient communities in the country.

Mr. El Hak said as the campaign gains momentum, it is expected that the message of building healthier communities and preparing for future health emergencies would resonate far and wide across the country, ultimately leading to a stronger and more proactive public health landscape.