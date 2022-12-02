NHA Chief Executive cautions healthcare providers charging illegal fees

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye says the decision to revoke the licenses of credentialed healthcare providers charging illegal fees is non-negotiable.

According to him, the NHIA is paying one and a half billion cedis annually to healthcare providers for claims submitted to the Authority for which reason it is unreasonable to demand extra money from NHIS members at the point of need.

He emphasized that any healthcare provider caught acting with impunity would not be spared.

“We are making sure our members are properly taken care of. We are ready to revoke the credentials of healthcare facilities who make extra monetary demands from our members with impunity, ”

Dr. Okoe Boye expressed his misgivings at a meeting with the Upper East Regional Minister on December 1, 2022.

The Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu commended the bond between the NHIA executive management and the Governing Board.

He said the people of the northern belt have largely been beneficiaries of the NHIS because it is pro-poor focused.

The Regional Minister described as enormous the NHIA’s recent innovations such as the Mobile Renewal platform and the Ghana card and NHIS card linkage.

As part of the visit, Dr. Okoe Boye paid a courtesy call on the paramount Chief of Paga traditional area where he stated, “We trust that our revered father, the Pagapio will go on with his blessings and good counselling to enable the NHIA make progress in ensuring that all residents in Ghana are covered by the NHIS.”

“We encourage the entire population in Kassena Nankana to enroll onto the Scheme to access affordable and quality healthcare.”

He said it would soon be possible for all residents in Ghana and beyond to register onto the NHIS via online through a digital platform yet to be officially launched by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Tamale.

He underscored the need for NHIS members to periodically renew their membership using the dedicated short code *929#.

The Pagapio, Pe Pwanalunga-Charles Awiah Awampaga II applauded the NHIA’s executive management and the Governing Board for touching base with him.

He made a firm pledge to help the NHIA succeed in increasing the NHIS active membership in his traditional area.

The Pagapio made a passionate appeal to Dr. Okoe Boye and the Governing Board to open an additional office in the area.

The team visited the NHIS Navrongo district office and also interacted with staff who talked about their achievements and challenges.

The NHIA Chief Executive on November 28,2022 embarked on a working visit to the northern belt comprising the Northern, North East, Savannah and Upper East regions, except the Upper West region.

The nationwide working tour was to interface with major stakeholders including traditional leaders, administrative heads and staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He is being accompanied by some NHIA Board members and Directors, among others.

Source: ABDUL KARIM NAATOGMAH