NHC Throws Out Nana Ngoah Anyimah’s Letter To Change His Gazette From Krontehene Of Sefwi Anhwiaso To Bibianehene

The National House of Chief (NHCs), headed by Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area in the Western North Region, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, has vehemently rejected the letter from the previously destooled sub-chief of Kyikyiwere and Krotihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II, requesting the House to change his chieftaincy gazette name from Krontehene of Sefwi Anhwiaso to Bibianehene.

Although Nana Kodom II was traditionally and customarily destooled and warned by kingmakers and elders of Aduana Royal Stool of Kyikyiwere who installed him a chief in 1992 to stop holding himself as a chief, he makes sudden swerve to write the ill-fated letter to NHC without the knowledge and consent of the kingmakers and elders of Kyikyiwere.

However, if the NHC hadn’t done proper due diligence, it would have approved his ill-fated letter to change his name on his chieftaincy status gazette from Krontehene status of Sefwi Anhwiaso to Bibianehene.

This could have given him a legal backing to support his purported claim to the effect that he has been properly and lawfully gazetted as a substantive chief of Bibiani.

The document dated January 24, 2023 with reference Number NH/WNR.1/VOL.1/36 intercepted by this news outlet from the NHC detailed the response to the letter Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II has written to the House without recourse to his destoolment.

The document singed and certified by the Registrar of the House, Mr Anthony Yeboah Tabiri which serves as the respond letter from the National House of Chiefs to Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II which was headlined; RE: APPLICATION FOR EXTRACT; reads in part “My letter number Number NH/ WNR .1/ VOL .1/35 dated 19, January, 2023 refers.

It continues that that “As may be gleaned from the body of my letter under reference, your status was wrongly captured as “Bibianihene” instead of Krontehene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area,with the town/ village indicated as Kyikyiwere/Bibiani in the National Register of chiefs.

The document indicated that”for the avoidance of doubt your status as recorded in the National Register of Chiefs is Krontehene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, and same remains unchanged since January, 2022 that you may supplied with extract of the Register .

“Consequently, l wish to inform you that my letter under reference is hereby revoked for the reason(s) stated above, and same is superseded by this letter. Sorry for inconvenience that my letter might have caused you,” the NHC responded.

However, the new details have emerged

that the accredited elders and principal kingmakers of Aduana Royal Stool of Kyikyiwere in the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area have followed due processes to officially take the pragmatic measures to haul the Nana Kodom II before the Judicial Committee of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council.

The accredited elders of Aduana Royal family of Kyikyiwere, according to information available to Soireenews.com have followed the necessary traditional and customary due procedures before they have destooled Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II.

It was reaffirmed that Nana Anarfi Abebio is the chief of Kyikyiwere and Krontihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council and Nana Anarfi Abebio has been lawfully and legally appointed by President of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II as caretaker of the Bibiani per the law of the council.

The current moves were part of lawful traditions and customs arrangement being spearheaded by the elders and kingmakers of Aduana Royal family of Kyikyiwere to have the chieftaincy gazette of Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II revoked, thereby removing his name from the Register of the National House of Chiefs.

The processes to request the NHC to revoke the chieftaincy status gazette were led by the Principal Head of Aduana Royal family who doubles as the principal Head of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area and Chief of Pataboso, Nana Okofo Berema Kwabena Being II and the Queen-mother of Kyikyiwere, Nana Abena Birago II.

It was discovered that Nana Kodom II who has been installed the chief of Kyikyiwere dated October 29, 1992 was gazetted and his name was entered into the National Register of Chiefs.

However, since it was cleared that Nana Kodom II was traditionally and customarily destooled as the chief of Kyikyiwere, it is only to be legal and lawful for the elders of Aduana Royal family of Kyikyiwere to take these above steps or procedures to have his chieftaincy gazette revoked and subsequently his name removed from the register of National House of Chiefs.

The development, Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II has confirmed in an interview with TV XYZ an Accra-based private television on Monday 27, 2024 that he has been officially served with the writ of summons by the the elders of Aduana Royal family of Kyikyiwere to appear before the Judicial Committee of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council to answer the charges prefer against him by the elders.

Addressing a press conference at Sefwi Anhwiaso palace on Saturday May 25, 2024, Nana Okofo Berema Kwabena Being II, noted that they took the step to drag Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II to the council been he refused to adhere to several warnings they served him to stop parading himself as sub-chief of Kyikyiwere and Krotihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council.

“We have also respectively gave several advises to Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II to stop holding himself as a chief of Bibiani. This is because we told him clearly that the Bibiani, represented by Anhwiaso, Nkawie, and Sankori, does not hold a chieftaincy status title under the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council. But being arrogant person, Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II has refused to listen to our simple advises, hence our decision against him,” Nana Okofo Berema Kwabena Being II, told the journalists.

Flanked by the chiefs including Queen-mother of Kyikyiwere, Nana Abena Birago II and Abakomahene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council who doubles as a member of National House of Chiefs, Nana Kojo Somiah II, Nana Okofo Berema Kwabena Being II refuted the viral claim by Nana Kodom II to the effect that he remains the legitimate Chief of Bibiani/ Kyikyiwere and Krontihene Of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council.

The traditional ruler further denied assertion by Nana Kodom, suggesting that he is the occupant of all the Aduana Royal Stool of Bibiani, calling on general public, particularly the residents and citizens of Bibiani to ignore these fake statements by Nana Kodom.

According to the chief, all the claims by Nana Kodom that state that Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, who doubles as the President of the National Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II does not own Aduana Royal Stool land of his subordinate is completely false.

He stressed that If any prospective land developer deal with Nana Kodom in respect of Bibiani land, they risk losing both the land and their money.

He stressed that the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council stool lands secretariat at Bibiani being controlled by Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, saying that the action and inactions of Nana Kodom was aimed deceiving the prospective land developers to engage in the illegal sell of the stool lands in the area.

He provided documentary proof to back their statement that indeed the Land Act 2020, Act 1036, section 5, 6,7 stipulates that all customary lands are under auspices of the Paramount Stool.

Nana Okofo Berema Kwabena Being II presented historical documents to dispute Nana Kodom’s claim as the Bibianihene and occupant of the Aduana Royal Stool land of Bibiani.

The chief set the records straight that the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council is a overload of all the stool lands including Aduana Royal Stool land of Bibiani.

Nana Okofo Berema Kwabena Being II noted that the reports in the statement made by Ngoah Anyimah Kodom to the effect that the court has reaffirmed him grantor of all the Aduana Stool Lands at Bibiani are wrong impression of the court’s judgement on the matter.

He stressed that Ngoah Anyimah Kodom, has no locus and traditional capacity to be made a grantor to all the Aduana Stool lands at Bibiani since it was still in chieftaincy records that he has been destooled as a sub-chief of Kyikyiwere and Krotihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II.

He indicated that Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom II cannot rule all over Bibiani as he is claiming as chief because Bibiani under the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional is having other

sub chiefs such as Hwenampori, Adenkye, Ohiapeanila, old Town among others who are not under Kronti stool and some lists of representatives of Omanhene in records.

According to the chief, it was in the historical records that Kwamenana who was then the Linguist to the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional, a member from

Kronti faction who doubles as the Omanhene representative in Bibiani and yet, there was a Krontihene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area also the chief of Kyikyiwere.

He explained that the Kronti faction, Kaw Mfanti Omanhene own choice not from here, Kwabena Ackaa from Ankobia faction,Kwasi Kwaa from Ankobia faction.

He added that the Nkawie and Sankore were also having their representatives in Bibiani then Oma of Anhwiaso and that that has informed the decision of rejection of Nana Kodom’s predecessor’s request for Bibiani chieftaincy status by the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council.

He recounted an instance where Nana Kodom’s late uncle, the former Krotihene, unsuccessfully sought confirmation as the substantive Bibianihene.

The rejection of Nana Kodom’s predecessor’s request for Bibiani chieftaincy status by the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council was attributed to the existence of other royal factions under the Anhwiaso Stool in Bibiani.

Contrary to Nana Kodom’s claims, historical documents and evidence from the national archives of Ghana affirm that he was installed as an Odikro of Kyikyiwere, not as the Bibianihene.

Nana Okofo Berema Kwabena Being II on behalf of chiefs of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area made these foregoing remarks at a crowded press conference to respond to some erroneous impressions being peddled by Nana Kodom against Paramount Chief (Omanhene) of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II and entire people of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area.