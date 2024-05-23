NHIA and NIA Join Forces to Provide Ghana Cards to 6.3 Million Children

In a landmark collaboration, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) have inked an agreement to register and issue Ghana cards to 6.3 million children nationwide. This initiative, targeted at kids aged six to 14 years, is slated to kick off on June 10, 2024.

Parents and guardians are urged to ensure their children are registered to obtain the Ghana card, a vital document that will not only serve as official identification but also facilitate access to healthcare services. The NHIA stressed that this focused endeavor is part of a broader initiative aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare coverage and national identity documentation for the youth.

The early issuance of Ghana cards aims to improve access to essential healthcare services and enable children’s participation in various socio-economic activities requiring official identification. Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, NHIA’s Chief Executive, emphasized the initiative’s significance in promoting inclusive healthcare access, with the ultimate goal of achieving universal healthcare coverage for all Ghanaian children.

Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, Executive Secretary of NIA, highlighted the importance of the Ghana card as a pivotal tool for identity authentication and access to public services. He noted that issuing Ghana cards to children represents a crucial step in protecting their rights and facilitating their full integration into society.

To streamline the registration process, dedicated centers will be established in schools nationwide, ensuring efficient registration of a large number of children. This strategic move underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access and identity documentation for Ghanaian children, marking a significant milestone in advancing the welfare of the younger generation.