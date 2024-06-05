NHIA and NIA to Register Children Under 15 Starting June 10

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) are collaborating to register children under the age of 15 beginning June 10.

This partnership aims to expand healthcare coverage and provide national identification for Ghana’s young population.

The initiative will issue Ghanaian cards to children, serving dual purposes: access to healthcare services under the NHIS and official identification through the NIA. The joint registration drive will set up centers in schools nationwide to make the process accessible, according to a statement from the NHIA on June 4.

The NHIA emphasized that issuing Ghana cards at an early age will improve children’s access to essential healthcare services and facilitate their participation in socio-economic activities requiring official identification.

“This collaboration underscores Ghana’s commitment to streamlining administrative processes and broadening the reach of social services,” the statement said. “The initiative contributes to a more inclusive society by emphasizing healthcare access and identity recognition for Ghanaian youth.”

During a training session in Winneba for staff from the middle and northern belts of the authority, NHIA representatives highlighted the importance of universal healthcare coverage and ensuring every child’s access to fundamental services.

Mrs. Louisa Atta-Agyemang, NHIA Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Operations, stressed the importance of this partnership in expanding healthcare access and building a more inclusive community. Dr. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, NIA Executive Secretary, highlighted the Ghana card’s role as a key tool for identity verification and access to public services, particularly for children aged 6 to 14 years.