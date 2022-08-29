NHIA Chief Executive-Okoe Boye grabs prestigious Award

Within his first hundred (100) days in office, the youngest National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Chief Executive, Dr. Okoe Boye has received the prestigious, Leadership Excellence Award for the year 2022.

His administration has so far come out with well-defined political and economic blueprints that were applauded at the fifth edition of Ghana Insurance Awards Night powered by Xodus Communications Limited, organizers of the event at Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Friday, August 26, 2022.

Other award winners included Nationwide Medical Insurance, Cosmopolitan Health Insurance and Apex Health Insurance.

While thanking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) active members for their loyalty, Dr. Okoe-Boye expressed gratitude to the organizers for recognizing his hard work and the NHIA during the year under review.

Prior to receiving the award, he served notice that the NHIA would never compete with industry players in the private health insurance space.

He said the NHIA is focused on promoting and safeguarding licensed private health insurance companies operating in Ghana to push boundaries and be recognized at future Awards Ceremonies.

“I am absolutely convinced that in the next 10 to 50 years, companies will beg to be part of this awards ceremony.”

Dr. Okoe Boye told the business conglomerates that the collective goal of the NHIA and private insurers should be the prudent use of taxpayers’ contributions to provide health care services to all residents in Ghana.

“The NHIA can so far boast of 16.7 million active memberships. We have an opportunity to register more people into our database.”

“I challenge you the private health insurers to work harder in supporting the NHIA’s agenda to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.”

Okoe Boye’s Appointment

Dr. Okoe Boye’s journey as the 7th Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) began on May 3, 2022.

As part of strategic efforts to meet the health needs of all residents in Ghana, his administration has launched a committee aimed at stemming the tide of extra money demands (copayments) by some NHIA credentialed health care service providers for services covered by the NHIS.

In furtherance of plans to increase the Scheme’s active membership, which is an integral part of his administration, 41 new operational vehicles were distributed to some selected NHIS district offices nationwide.

From every indication, Dr. Okoe Boye has demonstrated that he is working along with the same enviable model as his illustrious predecessors who started well and finished well.

The NHIA Chief Executive serves as a great pillar and an inspiration to not only NHIA staff but many Ghanaian youth.

Ghana Insurance Awards

The Ghana Insurance Awards provides a spectacular occasion for insurance industry players to come together to celebrate and network, while rewarding achievement and leadership in various key areas.

The Awards have categories cutting across life and non-life companies, re-insurers, brokerage firms, health insurers, actuarial firms, and other insurance service providers.

Source: ABDUL KARIM NAATOGMAH