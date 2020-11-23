Mrs Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, Deputy Chief Executive, Administration and HR at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disclosed that the Authority was able to clear all arrears owed providers since 2016.

She further disclosed that they also paid all arrears in 2020 up to April and initiated the processes to pay all providers of the Authority for May 2020.

She therefore advised providers to make sure claims were brought on time for vetting and prompt payment.

Mrs Baiden made the disclosure in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the sidelines of a Thanksgiving Service by the Regional Directorate of NHIA at the Bethel Methodist Church in Takoradi to climax its NHIS Week Celebration.

She announced that the Authority had 4,300 credential facilities throughout the country, both public and private operating under the Ghana Health Service (GHS)like the CHPS Compounds, Maternity Homes, Secondary, Primary and Tertiary facilities.

There are also private sector hospitals, pharmacies and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) who also submitted their claims to the NHIA for vetting and payment.

Mrs. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden urged members of the Scheme to always insist on their rights when seeking healthcare and encouraged them to read through the Membership Handbook, which was available at their offices to learn about their rights and responsibilities and the NHIS benefits package that covered almost 95 per cent of common disease conditions in Ghana.

She mentioned that the Handbook also gave information on the extensive NHIS medicines list so that members would be aware of medicines that were covered under the Scheme and need not to be paid for when asked by Providers.

Mrs Baiden added that the Scheme also covered in-patients and out-patients services (OPD),dental services, maternal and maternity services be it antenatal, postnatal or surgical cases through normal deliveries and cesarean services.