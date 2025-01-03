NHIA Disburses GH¢270 Million to Healthcare Providers, Ensuring Timely Reimbursements

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced the successful disbursement of GH¢270 million to healthcare providers across Ghana.

This payment covers claims that were submitted and vetted up to October 2024, as well as part of November 2024. The NHIA’s decision to release these funds is in line with its commitment to maintaining a three-month reimbursement window, and it confirms that there are no outstanding vetted claims.

This marks another significant step for the NHIA in its ongoing efforts to maintain a timely and efficient payment system. The recent GH¢270 million disbursement brings the total amount released over the past four months to more than GH¢1.2 billion. This underlines the NHIA’s resolve to support the country’s healthcare sector and ensure that healthcare providers are not burdened by delayed reimbursements.

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, Chief Executive of the NHIA, expressed gratitude to the healthcare providers for their continued dedication to delivering quality services to Ghanaians. He highlighted the importance of submitting claims within the designated 90-day window, which ensures efficient processing and helps maintain the timely reimbursement process. This focus on speed has become particularly crucial as the NHIA works to keep the healthcare system financially stable and operational.

The NHIA’s recent payment follows several other significant disbursements made earlier in 2024. In December, GH¢200 million was released for claims covering September and part of October 2024. In October, the authority paid over GH¢335 million for claims related to August 2024, and in September, GH¢402 million was distributed to cover claims for June and July 2024. These payments reflect a clear commitment to resolving the financial challenges faced by healthcare providers, whose role is crucial in delivering the health services that are vital for the country.

The NHIA’s consistent efforts to ensure timely payments and avoid accumulating debt highlight the importance of financial sustainability within Ghana’s healthcare system. These actions are vital in keeping healthcare services available and of a high standard, as providers can depend on the NHIA’s efficiency. The authority’s proactive stance is particularly timely given the ongoing challenges within the healthcare sector, where delays in reimbursement can often undermine service delivery.

With the NHIA’s continued focus on clearing claims in a timely manner, it appears that Ghana’s health insurance system is beginning to show signs of financial stability, which could have positive long-term impacts on healthcare service provision across the country.

NHIA’s full statement on the disbursement below:

Press release for claims payment up to october 24 and november 24