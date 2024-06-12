NHIA Disburses GH₵300 Million to Higher-Tier Healthcare Facilities

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released over GH₵300 million to cover claims for higher-tier healthcare facilities, addressing vetted claims up to January 2024.

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, Chief Executive of the NHIA, announced that payments for lower-tier facilities remain within the acceptable three-month debt period. He emphasized that this significant disbursement demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to sustaining the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services.

Dr. Aboagye stated that the timely release of funds aims to enhance the quality of care for NHIS members and support the operational needs of healthcare providers. He acknowledged the cooperation and patience of healthcare providers and reaffirmed the NHIA’s dedication to improving the efficiency and promptness of claims processing and payments.

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering support and dedication of healthcare providers to citizens’ health and well-being, Dr. Aboagye encouraged stakeholders to visit the NHIA website at nhis.gov.gh/payments for detailed information on payments made to public health providers.

This financial release is seen as a crucial step in ensuring that healthcare facilities can continue to deliver high-quality services to NHIS members without disruptions.