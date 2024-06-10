NHIA Eliminates Registration and Renewal Fees for SSNIT Contributors

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a major change that will benefit National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) subscribers who are also contributors to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Going forward, these subscribers will no longer have to pay registration and renewal fees.

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, CEO of NHIA, revealed this development during a recent media interaction. He attributed this change to the integration of NHIS with SSNIT and the National Identification Authority (NIA), which has made it possible to remove these charges that were previously seen as barriers to NHIS enrollment.

Dr. Da-Costa emphasized that the fees accounted for less than three percent of the scheme’s revenue and their elimination would not negatively impact the NHIS financially. He also highlighted that NHIS now automatically enrolls all SSNIT contributors and notifies them via text messages, streamlining the process for subscribers.

This integration, facilitated by the use of Ghana Card Personal Identification Numbers (PINs), is expected to bring significant benefits to both subscribers and the NHIS. Dr. Da-Costa noted that out of the 2.3 million SSNIT contributors, 1.3 million have not registered with the NHIS, and another 450,000 registered contributors rarely use the service, leaving only 650,000 regular NHIS users.

The removal of the GH₵8 renewal fee aims to alleviate financial burdens on subscribers and encourage them to stay engaged with the NHIS. Dr. Da-Costa highlighted that the automatic renewal process would prevent memberships from expiring, ensuring continuous access to essential health services for subscribers.

This initiative marks a significant step towards improving healthcare access in Ghana by removing financial and administrative barriers and promoting universal health coverage. Through the use of technology and the integration of national identification systems, the NHIA aims to enhance health outcomes and expand NHIS coverage to benefit more Ghanaians.