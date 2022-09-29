NHIA introduces instant healthcare for aged 70 and above

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced instant healthcare for all persons aged 70 years and above to accelerate the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

The instant care, which began September 26, 2022, eliminates the one-month waiting period for all subscribers within the age range.

“All the elderly, aged 70 years and above, who register on to the scheme can visit accredited NHIS hospitals and all their health needs will be taken care of.”

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the measure was to curb the abuse of the scheme by potential free-riders.

It said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) since inception 19 years ago introduced the mandatory one-month waiting periods for all categories of members, except pregnant women and children under five years, who enrolled on to the scheme.

The policy affected persons who were aged 70 years and above from accessing instant healthcare on enrolling onto the scheme.

It noted that during the mandatory one-month waiting period for the aged new enrollees, including Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Pensioners, they were burdened with out-of-pocket payment to access healthcare until the 30 days waiting period was exhausted.

“In line with the peculiar circumstances elderly people find themselves, especially with

issues relating to health, persons aged 70 years and above who enroll onto the scheme will have instant healthcare and shall access the full benefits package from NHIS accredited health service providers,” it further stated