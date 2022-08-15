NHIA Manager Commends Govt’s Efforts To Provide Resources For Service Delivery

Mr George Opong Danguah, Bono East Regional Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has commended the government for the proactive steps it has taken to resource the authority and its auxiliary units.

He stated that the provision of logistics, which included three new Toyota Hilux Pick-up vehicles for the regional office as well as the Nkoranza and Atebubu Districts of the scheme would facilitate smooth operations for delivery of efficient and quality health services to people in the region.

Mr Danquah gave the commendation when speaking during an engagement with the media in Techiman, to highlight steps being taken by the government to improve the operations of the scheme.

He said aside the vehicles, the region had been provided with adequate office equipment such as cleaning kits and identity cards printers to expedite operations for higher productivity.

Touching on office accommodation, Mr Danquah said the NHIA was currently constructing regional offices for the six newly created regions across the country and that of the Bono East was about 96 per cent complete.

He announced that the NHIA was making progress in the region, as the regional office scored about 69 per cent of premium performance for the period January to June 2022.

He said the region was also ranked second best in mobile renewal of insurance cards with 91.9 per cent active membership achievement at the end June 2022.