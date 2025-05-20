NHIA Mourns Brutal Murder of Bongo District Manager, Mohammed Seidu Akugri

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is reeling from the tragic and brutal murder of one of its own, Mr. Mohammed Seidu Akugri, who served as the District Manager of the Authority’s office in Bongo in the Upper East Region. The incident occurred on Monday, 19th May 2025.

In an official statement issued today, the NHIA expressed profound shock and sorrow over the loss, describing Mr. Akugri as a “dedicated, hardworking, and highly respected member of the NHIA family” who served with distinction and integrity.

“This is a devastating loss not only to his family and colleagues but also to the entire NHIA and the people of Bongo whom he diligently served,” the statement read.

The Authority strongly condemned the “heinous” act and called on the Ghana Police Service and relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

In response to the incident, NHIA Executive Management has dispatched a delegation to offer support to Mr. Akugri’s bereaved family and the staff at the Bongo District Office. The Authority is also collaborating closely with law enforcement officials to assist in the ongoing investigations.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Akugri, his colleagues, and all who knew and worked with him,” said Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Acting Chief Executive of the NHIA, who signed the release. “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Mr. Akugri’s untimely death has sparked grief across the health sector and raised urgent concerns about the safety and security of public servants, especially those serving in remote areas.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the crime to come forward to assist the police in their investigation.