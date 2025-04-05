NHIA moves swiftly to settle arrears, reassures public as private providers threaten NHIS service suspension

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has responded to a recent announcement by the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHFAoG) indicating their intention to suspend services to National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) members due to delayed reimbursements.

In a statement released on Saturday, April 5, 2025, the NHIA acknowledged the concerns raised and reaffirmed its commitment to timely reimbursement of claims. The Authority disclosed that disbursement of payments for outstanding claims began on Friday, April 4, following the completion of all required modalities.

“The NHIA is in the process of effecting more payments that should clear all outstanding vetted claims and reflect in provider accounts in the coming days,” the statement read. The Authority further emphasized its dedication to strengthening partnerships with all healthcare providers while ensuring the sustainability of the NHIS.

The NHIA also urged PHFAoG to reconsider any decision that may hinder access to healthcare, especially for NHIS members who depend on private providers. It recognized the important role played by private health facilities and expressed openness to constructive engagement aimed at resolving issues amicably.

Signed by the Chief Executive, Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, the NHIA called for continued cooperation from providers and stakeholders in advancing universal health coverage in Ghana.

The Authority assured the public that it remains committed to building a transparent and efficient healthcare system for all.