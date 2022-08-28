NHIA not competing with private health insurance companies – Okoe Boye

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Chief Executive, Dr. Okoe-Boye has declared that the Authority is not into competition with industry players in the private health insurance sector.

According to him, the NHIA is focused on promoting and safeguarding licensed private health insurance companies operating in Ghana to push boundaries and be recognized at future Awards Ceremonies.

The youngest NHIA Boss was speaking at the Ghana Insurance Awards Night powered by Xodus Communications Limited in Accra, Friday night August, 26, 2022.

He commended Xodus Communications Limited for putting up such an impressive event, which was the fifth edition.

“I am absolutely convinced that the next 10 to 50 years, companies will beg to be part of this awards ceremony.”

Dr. Okoe Boye told the business conglomerates that the collective goal of the NHIA and private insurers should be the prudent use of tax payers contributions to provide health care services to all residents in Ghana.

“The NHIA can so far boast of 16.7 million active membership. We have an opportunity to register more people into our data base.”

“I challenge you the private health insurers to work harder in supporting the NHIA’s agenda to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.”

The prestigious Award Winners included Nationwide Medical Insurance, Cosmopllolitan Health Insurance and Apex Health Insurance,

The Ghana Insurance Awards provides a spectacular occasion for insurance industry players to come together to celebrate and network, while rewarding achievement and leadership in various key areas.

The Awards have categories cutting across life and non-life companies, re-insurers, brokerage firms, health insurers, actuarial firms and other insurance service providers.

Source: ABDUL KARIM NAATOGMAH