NHIA partners PharmAccess to enhance efficiency

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), in partnership with PharmAccess Foundation, has institutionalise a data analytics unit in its organogram to enhance efficiency.

Data analytics is the systematic computational analysis of data or statistics and used for the discovery, interpretation, and communication of meaningful patterns in data.

It also entails applying data patterns toward effective decision-making.

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of NHIA, said it would equip the Authority to generate high-level metrics to support decision-making at strategic health policy, managerial and operational levels.

He made this known at a capacity-building workshop, organised for the NHIA in partnership with the PharmAccess Foundation.

The training was to equip selected staff of the Authority’s Claims Processing Centre, Actuarial, and Management of Information System directorates with the requisite skills for complete control over the NHIA’s Data Analytics System.

Management was pursuing a five-point turn-around strategy, dubbed: “5D’s@2D” to revamp the Scheme’s operations through digitalisation, development, dissemination, data, and decentralization by 2023.

“The new NHIA strategy of 5Ds@2D highlights the critical role of data analytics in its entire mandate,”Dr Okoe Boye said.

This is part of a holistic plan to make the NHIA the most visible and responsive public service organisation in Ghana and to expand membership for the achievement of universal health coverage by 2030.

He commended PharmAccess Foundation for its unwavering support over the years and urged the NHIA team to be fully committed towards making its data reliable.

“The NHIA is now better positioned as a strategic purchaser that ensures transparency regarding adherence to treatment protocols and benchmarking across providers for better health outcomes,” he said.

“This training also helps to improve operational efficiency in the management of NHIS members, providers, and resources.”

PharmAccess has been working with NHIA since 2019 to support the Authority in its digitalization of claims and getting value out of the data.

Dr Maxwell Antwi, the Country Director of PharmAccess Foundation, said his outfit would continue to partner the NHIA to deliver digitalisation services to its clients.

“Data is the new gold of the world. If you’re not looking at your data, you’re not different from someone who doesn’t have data,” he said.

“Every decision that the NHIS makes going forward must be driven by data towards getting to financial sustainability.”

The NHIA’s challenges include financial sustainability, operational difficulties like delayed claims processing and compensation, and inadequate population coverage.

“This is why PharmAccess’s partnership and support for the NHIS is key in its digitization drive,” Dr Antwi said.

PharmAccess Foundation is an international non-profit organization with a digital agenda dedicated to connecting more people in the Sub-Saharan Africa for better healthcare.