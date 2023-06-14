NHIA Promotes Transparency and Accountability in Claims Payments with “Sunshine Policy”

During a courtesy call to the Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene at her office to kick-start a 2day official working visit to the Region, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), addressed the people of the region to reinforce the importance of the “Sunshine Policy” in enhancing transparency and accountability in claims payments.

Although the policy had been launched some time ago, this was the first time the CEO personally interacted with the residents of the Bono Region to explain its significance.

The “Sunshine Policy” aims to provide a clear and transparent view of claims payments to service providers and stakeholders. By displaying comprehensive information on the NHIA’s website, including the amount, date, and coverage period of claims paid, the policy ensures accurate information flow and combats any misinformation that may arise among stakeholders.

Dr. Okoe Boye emphasized the positive impact the “Sunshine Policy” has on stakeholders’ confidence in the NHIS and its ability to foster a harmonious relationship among all parties involved. The CEO highlighted that the policy serves as a testament to the NHIA’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

Aligned with the NHIS’s 20th Anniversary, the introduction of the “Sunshine Policy” represents a significant step toward deepening accountability, transparency, and social auditing. Dr. Okoe-Boye assured the audience that the figures displayed on the website cannot be altered, guaranteeing the public free and fair services.

Addressing past challenges faced by suppliers regarding the status of their payments, Dr. Okoe-Boye acknowledged the need for clarity and understanding. He emphasized the NHIA’s efforts to make payment plans more comprehensible to all stakeholders. The “Sunshine Policy” seeks to eliminate confusion and enable suppliers to have a clear understanding of the payment process.

Additionally, the policy ensures that suppliers of medicines are informed about the timing and details of their payments. This measure enhances transparency and allows suppliers to align their expectations accordingly.

By implementing the “Sunshine Policy,” the NHIA aims to bolster stakeholders’ confidence in the NHIS. Dr. Okoe-Boye reiterated the NHIA’s continuous commitment to improving claims management processes and reducing the time gap between payment and the submission and vetting of claims.

To facilitate easy verification of payments, select organizations such as teaching hospitals, regional hospitals, Ghana Health Service, Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Ghana Registered Midwives Association, Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana, and other service providers have access to the information.

The CEO encouraged the media to contact the NHIA Corporate Affairs Directorate for accurate and up-to-date information on subsequent claims payments, ensuring accurate reporting.

The “Sunshine Policy” reinforces the NHIA’s dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, and efficient claims management. As the CEO conveyed the policy’s importance to the people of the Bono Region, it serves as a reminder of the NHIA’s ongoing efforts to improve the National Health Insurance Scheme for the benefit of all.

On her part, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, emphasized the significance of health insurance in Ghana and its positive impact on the well-being of the population, particularly the underprivileged and elderly and underscored how health insurance has provided essential financial protection and access to healthcare services for those who may otherwise struggle to afford medical treatment.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene underscored the crucial role of health insurance in ensuring that all Ghanaians, regardless of their socio-economic status, have the opportunity to receive necessary medical care.

She noted that the implementation of health insurance schemes has alleviated the burden of healthcare costs, particularly for the poor and aged population, who may be more vulnerable to health-related challenges.

The Regional Minister commended the efforts made by the government and various stakeholders in promoting health insurance coverage across the country.

She encouraged citizens to take advantage of these schemes, stressing that having health insurance provides peace of mind and enables individuals to seek timely medical attention without fear of financial constraints.

Madam Owusu-Banahene emphasized the importance of continued support and investment in the health insurance sector to ensure its sustainability and expand its reach to even more individuals in need.

Pix: seated from left: Mr. Andrews Okumah Nawil, (Chief Dir. BRCC) Justina Owusu Banahene (Bono Minister), Dr. Okoe Boye(CEO, NHIA), Mr. Joseph Mensah (Bono Dir. NHIA)