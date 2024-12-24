NHIA Refutes Claims of Ongoing Recruitment, Confirms Process Concluded in October 2024

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has officially dismissed recent rumors regarding ongoing recruitment activities within the organization.

In a statement issued by Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, the NHIA’s Chief Executive, it was made clear that all recruitment exercises were completed in October 2024.

“We want to assure the general public that these recruitment processes were conducted in strict compliance with the law, relevant regulations, procedures, and best practices,” Dr. Aboagye stated, emphasizing that transparency, fairness, and meritocracy were central to the process.

The NHIA also addressed concerns regarding director-level appointments, clarifying that such decisions are within the purview of the Public Services Commission. The Authority noted that it has no direct role in these appointments and only communicates outcomes once the Commission submits its report.

The NHIA urged the public to disregard “false claims or threats” about alleged last-minute recruitment activities, reaffirming its commitment to upholding integrity and professionalism in its operations.