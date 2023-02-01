NHIA reviews medicine list, service tariffs

The National Health Insurance Authority ( NHIA) has reviewed it’s medicine list and service tariffs effective today, February 1, 2023.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said framework medicines had been increased by 50 per cent plus an additional 30 per cent marginal increase by the NHIA.

It said non- framework medicines had been reviewed upwards by 20 per cent while service tariffs across board had also been increased by 10 per cent.

According to the statement, Arthmeter Injection 80mg/ml and Levoflaxacin Infusion 500mg/ml had been added to the NHIA medicine list and would now be reimbursed by the Scheme.

It asked all service or providers and the public to take note of the adjustment, which had been effected to correspond to the increase in prices of most active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’S).