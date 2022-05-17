NHIA Scheme Manager Installed As Kwapun Divisional Chief

Pio Kwabalugu Emmanuel Ali Badiyiga Ⅳ, a 47-year-old Scheme Manager of the National Health Insurance in Gwollu has been enskinned the divisional chief of the Kwapun.

He was introduced as a personality from a long line of Chieftaincy families and now the fourth Chief of Kwapun in the Sissala East Municipality.

During the enskinment at Kwapun, Pio Ali Badiyiga stated that his vision was to have a well-informed community, which would be a model of excellence in the area.

Pio Badiyiga Ali promised to focus on and improve agriculture, education, health, and culture of the people, which he said would contribute to poverty reduction.

He pointed out that poverty, was the most significant challenge for the people and tasked all kinsmen to join him work with the relevant stakeholders to reverse the poor educational performance recorded in the area.

Pio Ali Badiyiga called on the government to help improve primary health care services in the community.