Healthcare providers in the Western North Region have received training on how they could link the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card to the Ghana card to access health care.

The training, which was facilitated by the Bodi District Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) saw the healthcare providers being educated on the digitisation process, which they were encouraged to adopt.

Speaking during the training, Mr Gordon Amoh Boahen, the Western North Regional Director of the NHIA cautioned healthcare providers to desist from charging holders of active NHIS cards who came to their facilities to access healthcare.

He said per the contractual agreement, co-payment was an offence that could lead to the cancellation of the contract between the Authority and the offended healthcare provider.

Mr Boahen further advised the healthcare providers to submit their claims on time to avoid delays in the payment of their claims.

“I will like to appeal to you to operate from your facilities on the level of your facilities, and prescription level of the charge in order not to operate contrary to the contractual agreement between your facilities and NHIA”, he advised.

For his part, Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah, District Chief Executive of Bodi admonished the healthcare providers to take the training seriously and put it into practice.