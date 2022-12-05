NHIA Soccer Team draws Tamale City FC

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Northern Belt football team on Sunday December 4, 2022 laboured to a 3-3 draw against premier league gunners, Tamale City FC.

The two teams closed up in a ceremonial match at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Tamale City FC took a commanding lead in the first half of the game scoring 2-1.

The NHIA team equalized in the second half of the game and a defensive blunder empowered the Tamale City FC to score another goal making it 3-2.

The NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye competently offsetted the goal and the match ended 3-3.

The ceremonial match was in honor of Dr. Okoe Boye who was on a tour of the northern belt of the country.

The Tamale City FC, head coach, Hamza Mohammed appreciated the NHIA soccer team’s resistance.

In the end, Tamale City FC presented a special gift to the NHIA Chief Excutive.

Tamale City FC is among the four newly promoted premier league clubs the NHIA signed a partnership deal with.

Their players, technical team members and a cross section of the supporters are to enjoy free health insurance coverage for five years,

Source: ABDUL KARIM NAATOGMAH