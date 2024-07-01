NHIA Successfully Initiates Free Dialysis Coverage, Fulfilling Payment Commitment

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has commenced its Free Dialysis Coverage initiative, steadfastly fulfilling its financial commitments to healthcare providers under the new policy.

Approved by Parliament as part of the NHIA’s Allocation Formula for 2024, this initiative aims to support vulnerable patient groups requiring chronic dialysis treatment.

In June 2024, NHIA disbursed GHS 4.4 million to selected healthcare facilities, comprising GHS 2 million from the Allocation Formula and an additional GHS 2.4 million from its Corporate Social Responsibility Budget. This allocation ensures that patients receive necessary dialysis treatment without financial burden.

A statement by Acting Chief Executive Dr Da-Costa Aboagye confirmed that six hospitals, including Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, have already received payments totalling GHS 587,236.00 for treatments provided in June.

The breakdown of allocations per hospital is as follows:

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital: GHS 96,236.00

Cape Coast Teaching Hospital: GHS 77,578.00

Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital: GHS 92,308.00

Ho Teaching Hospital: GHS 83,470.00

Tamale Teaching Hospital: GHS 57,938.00

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital: GHS 179,706.00

Furthermore, NHIA has provided patients with the assurance of full reimbursement for treatments paid out-of-pocket in July, aligning with approved reimbursement amounts based on patient categories. This commitment ensures that patients feel secure and supported in their healthcare journey.

From June to December 2024, patients aged 18 and below and those aged 60 and above will benefit from eight free monthly dialysis sessions under the NHIS. Adults aged 19 to 59 at selected hospitals will receive subsidized treatments, with NHIA covering 50% of the monthly costs for two dialysis sessions.

This initiative is a clear demonstration of NHIA’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for vulnerable groups across Ghana. It inspires hope for a future where healthcare is more accessible and affordable for all.