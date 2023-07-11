NHIA SUNSHINE POLICY: An Initiative for Transparency and Accountability – Maxwell Mahama

Maxwell Mahama, the National Health Insurance Manager of Jaman South, has announced the introduction of the NHIA Sunshine Policy.

In a recent statement, Mahama emphasized that this new policy aims to inform the public about the payments made by the NHIA to its healthcare providers.

The goal is to ensure accountability in managing claims payments and addressing any outstanding debts owed by the NHIA to these valued providers.

Highlighting the importance of NHIA as a social policy of the government, Mahama stressed that it should be cherished as a national asset.

He expressed the NHIA’s determination to combat unauthorized payments requested by any credentialled facilities from NHIA subscribers or members.

To streamline the implementation of the Sunshine Policy, Mahama revealed that Co-Payment Committees have been established in every district, regional, and national office.

These committees, chaired by district managers, regional directors, and the chief executive officer, will oversee the payment processes and safeguard against any irregularities or misappropriation of funds.

Mahama also emphasized that the national health insurance policy covers over 95% of ailments, diseases, and prescribed medications.

Consequently, any requests for additional payments for these services or drugs are strictly prohibited and considered illegal.

He urged affected residents, citizens, or members of the public to boldly report any extortion attempts by hospitals, clinics, CHPS compounds, pharmacies, or other healthcare facilities to the nearest NHIA offices.

In closing, Mahama assured that corrective measures and sanctions would be applied to any institutions found culpable of engaging in prohibited payment practices.

The implementation of the Sunshine Policy represents a significant step towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of healthcare resources.

These statements were made by Maxwell Mahama, National Health Insurance Manager of Jaman South, who expressed his commitment to promoting a healthcare system that is rooted in transparency and fairness.