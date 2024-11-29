NHIA to Launch Free Dialysis Treatment Programme in Ghana, Offering Critical Support for Kidney Disease Patients

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is set to launch a transformative Free Dialysis Treatment programme on December 1, 2024, aimed at alleviating the financial burden of kidney disease care in Ghana.

With an annual cost of up to GHS 57 million, the programme is expected to benefit over 400 patients currently undergoing dialysis, with the potential to support as many as 1,200 individuals annually.

Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, the CEO of the NHIA, announced the initiative during a press briefing at the NHIA headquarters in Accra. He outlined that the programme is being rolled out in collaboration with 40 public health facilities and the Renal Unit, integrating free dialysis sessions into the NHIA’s benefit package. This move follows the successful implementation of a six-month pilot programme earlier in the year.

The pilot, which began in June 2024, provided comprehensive coverage for children under 18 and adults over 60, while adults aged 19 to 59 were eligible for two sessions each. The initiative was funded with a GH₵4.2 million allocation, comprising GH₵2 million approved by Parliament and GH₵2.2 million from the NHIA’s Corporate Social Responsibility budget. Given the pilot’s success, the NHIA has estimated an annual cost of between GH₵20 million and GH₵57 million to sustain the programme moving forward.

Dr. Aboagye reassured the public of the programme’s financial viability, pointing to the NHIA’s projected GH₵8.1 billion budget for 2025. He explained that this allocation could be achieved through internal cost adjustments and reallocation of administrative budgets. He also referenced potential funding sources, including a proposed cap on NHIA contributions, which could generate an additional GH₵1.3 billion annually.

In support of the programme’s sustainability, the NHIA, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the World Bank, has procured 30 new dialysis machines. Seven have already been delivered, with the remaining machines awaiting clearance. Furthermore, 15 additional machines have been approved for procurement. Each dialysis machine will be equipped with 2,000 consumables, ensuring the availability of 6,000 consumable sets for continued service delivery.

To enhance access to dialysis treatment, the government’s Agenda 111 initiative will establish Renal Units equipped with modern dialysis machines at district hospitals, decentralizing services and ensuring wider availability across the country.

In addition to dialysis treatment, the NHIA is also focusing on preventive measures to combat kidney disease at its root. Regular screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and Body Mass Index (BMI) are now included in the NHIA’s benefit package, empowering Ghanaians to prioritize early detection and prevention.

“These preventive measures will enable early detection and help reduce the incidence of kidney disease in Ghana,” Dr. Aboagye stated.

The Free Dialysis Treatment programme marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s healthcare landscape. By combining treatment with preventive measures, the NHIA aims to alleviate the financial burden on patients while reducing the prevalence of kidney disease across the country, ultimately improving access to essential healthcare services nationwide.