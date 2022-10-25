NHIA to release possible solutions to manage Pharmaceutical Industry

Management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will soon release possible solutions to manage the decision taken by the Pharmaceutical Industry to serve all medication supplies only on cash basis.

The Industry at a press briefing on Thursday October 20, 2022, said the step had become necessary as macro-economic indicators such as exchange rate and payment terms, inflation, interest rates, fuel prices and utilities among others, were having a deleterious effect on the smooth running of the pharmaceutical business.

At the briefing, Mr William Adum Addo, President of the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association, encouraged the National Health Insurance Scheme and all private health insurance companies to give accredited facilities seed funds to buy medicines on cash for supplies to provide patients under the Scheme with medicines.

Berima Sarpong, the Communications Manager, NHIA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, however said the Authority valued the industry as an important stakeholder, appreciated the conditions in which they operated and was concerned about the difficulties they were going through.

“Management has, therefore, held series of meetings and will come out with possible solutions to manage the situation,” he said.