National Health Insurance Scheme of the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has undertaken a one-week instant registration and renewals of cards to bring its clientele closer to the Scheme.

The exercise brought together representatives from the eight Municipal and Districts offices of the NHIS in the Oti Region.

A float on the principal street of Dambai on Tuesday saw students from Yabram Community Day Senior High School, St Aquinas Junior High Schools, and other volunteers advocating for clients to register, renew cards.

Under the theme: National Health Insurance Scheme is “Leaving No One Behind” for which the management of the NHIS is calling on everyone to get involved and register or renew their cards to avoid going back to the old system.

Mr Confidence Owusu-Kontor, Oti Regional Director of NHIS told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the shortcode could be accessed and renewed by dialing *929# from all mobile phone networks with the process not cumbersome to undertake.

He indicated that the mobile phone technology was a major prudent way to help flash out all fraudulent practices that had been associated with the scheme for the previous years.

Ohemaa Osiabour Abena Asantewa 1, Tofohema of Asato Traditional Area, Oti Regional Corporate Manager of NHIS explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, those old magnetic cards could also be renewed to be used at the hospital.

She said “we are not in normal time due to this COVID-19 pandemic and urged the people to get NHIS cards and either register or renew their inclusion from the various Districts and Municipal offices.

