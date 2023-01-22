NHIS marks active month celebration in Obuasi

The Obuasi office of the National Health Insurance Authority has collaborated with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to clean the principal streets of Obuasi as part of activities to commemorate NHIS’ active month.

The Authority declared December 2022 as active month and the goal was to guarantee people who registered with the scheme or renewed their cards instant service.

Mr Kwabena Kyeremanteng, the Obuasi Municipal Manager of NHIS, interacting with the media on the sidelines of the exercise, said it formed part of the medium-term strategic plan which was rolled out in 2022.

As part of the plan, he explained, that the scheme was focusing on preventive healthcare as against curative healthcare.

“Our objective is to focus more on preventive healthcare which we believe is less expensive as compared to curative healthcare. This is key to our medium term strategic plan,” he noted.

Mr Kyeremanteng also revealed that the NHIS had so far registered 159,353 residents of Obuasi, which represents 81.01 per cent of population coverage and 99.6 per cent of their annual target.

He praised stakeholders in Obuasi, especially the political leadership, for their respective roles in the successes chalked by the Obuasi NHIS Office over the years.

The Manager said the office would leave no stone unturned in its quest to intensify sensitisation drive to register more people in 2023.

Madam Fuseina Imoro, the Obuasi Municipal Environmental Health Officer, lauded the NHIS for initiating the clean-up exercise.

She said it was important for individuals, groups and corporate institutions to support the Assembly to clean the environment and appealed to the public to be environmentally conscious.

The Assembly, she disclosed, had formed a taskforce to check those who dumped refuse anyhow, adding that such people would be dealt with according to the Assembly’s by-laws.

“Currently, there are skip containers sited in vantage areas in the Municipality as well as door to door refuse collection ongoing so I don’t see why people should dump refuse anyhow,” she emphasised.