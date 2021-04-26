The negative effects of covid-19 pandemic on businesses, National health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Ashanti Region made a significant jump in its 2020 target, ending the year with an active membership of 2,902,306 from a benchmark of 2,725,177, in spite of covid-19 pandemic.

It represents 107 percent of the 2020 target and 130 percent of the 2019 membership achievement figure.

Mr. kwadwo Tweneboah-Kodua, the Regional Director of the NHIA made this known at the 2020year review in Kumasi last Tuesday that part of the reason for the success could be attributed to the digitization of the processes leading to the development of the NHIS Mobile Renewal Service.

According to him, Mr. Tweneboah-Koduah, the service allowed people to renew their membership by using the hash tag *929#, instead of walking to the offices due to the covid-19 was subscribed to by the people from the region, increasing the figures dramatically.

That, he said, the NHIA beyond the mobile service also introduced the online application renewal of the Health Facilities credentialing process and electronic claims submission platforms for convenience and effectiveness.

The Regional Director urged the staff to discharge their duties diligently to ensure that it stayed on course towards achieving the set target for universal health coverage.

On claims, he said the authority had paid all claims up to September 2020, adding that against the backdrop that it took three months for claims to be submitted and same for processing, “I can say that technically, the authority owes them just one month, which is commendable”.

Mr. Tweneboah-Koduah said for now through, the achievement for 2020 would remain as the target for 2020 until a new one was set.

