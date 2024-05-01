NHIS to Introduce Automatic Medicinal Price Adjustment

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is set to implement a new policy to combat illegal extortion and co-payments by some healthcare providers, according to the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Bono Region, Mr. Clement Obeng.

Speaking to section of the media at Dormaa, Mr. Obeng revealed that the NHIS CEO, Mr. Aboagye Docosta, and his team are working to introduce an automatic adjustment mechanism for drug prices covered by the health insurance scheme.

This adjustment will ensure that changes in exchange rates and inflation are immediately reflected in the prices, preventing healthcare providers from imposing additional co-payments on patients.

“The program, which will soon be rolled out, will put an end to all complaints from patients about illegal charges from healthcare providers,” Mr. Obeng stated.

The regional PRO also appealed to the general public to refrain from politicizing issues related to the National Health Insurance Scheme, emphasizing that the government is committed to resolving all complaints to serve the best interests of the beneficiaries.

“There are no political colors to infections and diseases,” Mr. Obeng stressed, “and the government is keen to ensure that all complaints related to health insurance are resolved.”

The proposed automatic price adjustment system aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the NHIS, ensuring that beneficiaries receive the full benefits of the scheme without facing additional financial burdens.