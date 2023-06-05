Nhyira Foundation Observes World Menstrual Hygiene Day with Montonsua Pupils

Nhyira Charities Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education and improving underprivileged communities’ lives, donated significantly to Montonsua D/A Primary & JHS in the Sekyere South district of the Ashanti region. This noble act occurred yesterday, 29th May 2023, to commemorate World Menstrual Hygiene Day, celebrated annually on May 29th. The event’s theme for this year was “Giving to Impact

By supporting this school on World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Nhyira Charities Foundation demonstrates its unwavering dedication to ensuring equal education opportunities, irrespective of gender. Volunteering exercise books will help equip the students with the necessary tools to enhance their learning capabilities and nurture their intellectual growth.

Moreover, sanitary pads were provided to address a critical issue often overlooked in underserved communities. Nhyira Charities Foundation acknowledges the significant impact that menstruation can have on girls’ attendance, participation, and overall academic performance. By offering these sanitary pads, the foundation aims to empower young girls, enabling them to manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity and confidence, thus encouraging their continuous participation in education.

The Nhyira Charities Foundation believes in the power of collaboration and community engagement to drive sustainable change. The Foundation expresses a heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated staff of Montonsua D/A Primary & JHS, whose tireless efforts in educating and nurturing the students have made a lasting impact on the community.

As the foundation embraces the theme “Giving to Impact 23,” we extend our gratitude to all donors, supporters, and partners who have contributed to this noble cause. Together, their collective efforts will transform the lives of these students and pave the way for a brighter future.