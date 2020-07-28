The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced new dates for the conduct of mop-up registration exercise in the Ashanti, Volta and Oti regions, which overwrite the previous dates announced.

The new dates are:

Ashanti – 2/08/2020 to 16/08/2020,

Volta – 3/08/2020 to 14/08/2020

Oti – 3/08/2020 to 14/08/2020

Mr Francis Palmdeti, the Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

“This mop-up exercise is targeted at persons who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise, which took place a couple of months ago,” it said.

It said all prospective applicants in the said regions were to take note of the new dates and that any inconvenience caused was deeply regretted.

Advertisements