NIA applicants in Sunyani to collect their ID cards

As potential applicants queue at the various offices of the National Identification Authority (NIA) to obtain their National ID cards, many others have failed to collect theirs at the Sunyani District office of the Authority.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt thousands of NIA ID cards had piled up at the district office.

During the visit, Mr Daniel Agyei Kyeremeh, the Sunyani District Registration Officer of the NIA told reporters his office still had in possession more than 3,299 ID cards since September 30, 2022, yet to be collected.

He said the office had printed a total of 14,595 cards so far, and advised the owners to collect them, worrying that “many of the owners are not coming for their cards, until they need them urgently, and thus mount unnecessary pressures on us”.

“Others too have to travel here for their cards, and I think that is also a contributory factor,” Mr Kyeremeh stated.

He, nonetheless, urged the owners to go for their ID cards, and advised the public to safe keep their ID cards because replacement process of the cards “is cumbersome and attracts financial cost too.”

Meanwhile, many potential applicants in the Sunyani Municipality had still not been able to obtain their ID cards to register their SIM cards.

Though the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation ended the nationwide SIM card registration on Friday September 30, during a visit to the NIA offices in Sunyani, the GNA sighted scores of ‘new applicants’ in long queues, waiting patiently to register and obtain their national ID cards.