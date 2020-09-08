The National Identification Authority (NIA) on Tuesday said the mop-up registration exercise, which started on August 24 in the Greater Accra Region, will end on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 1700 hours.

However, the issuance of printed cards will continue at all registration centres until Friday, September 11, 2020.

A statement issued by Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs, NIA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra said applicants who did not receive their Ghana Cards are to go for it during the period.

It urged qualified Ghanaians who were yet to register for the Ghana Card to do so before the end of the mop-up exercise.