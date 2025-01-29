NIA Executive Secretary Urges NDC MPs to Maximize Parliamentary Majority

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has called on members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to make full use of the parliamentary majority they currently hold.

He emphasized that Ghanaians gave the party this significant majority for a reason, and failing to capitalize on it could have serious consequences in the 2028 elections.

In a post shared via social media, the NIA Executive Secretary warned that if the opportunity is mishandled or wasted, the party could face severe repercussions at the polls. He pointed to how the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with only 137 seats, was able to pass the controversial E-Levy as a stark reminder of how important it is to leverage parliamentary power effectively.

“Ghanaians gave us this parliamentary majority for a reason,” he said. “We must not jeopardize this significant opportunity, as it may have serious repercussions for us in 2028. Just imagine NPP having this opportunity. Politics is not a church.” His message serves as a reminder to the NDC that the power they currently hold in Parliament must not be taken for granted.