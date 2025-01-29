NIA Executive Secretary Weighs In on Hardcastle-Annoh-Dompreh Altercation

Wisdom Kwaku Deku, the acting Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), also known on social media as Yayra Koku, has provided a firsthand account of the heated exchange between Emeafa Hardcastle, the Acting CEO of the Petroleum Commission, and Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

Deku, who was seated next to Hardcastle when the confrontation took place, detailed the incident that unfolded during a brief recess in the vetting process of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister-Designate for Defence. As Annoh-Dompreh was leaving the room, Hardcastle reportedly confronted him, questioning his intentions: “You are threatening me that you are taking me on because who are you? What do you mean by taking me on? You are a micro-minority. Doesn’t Afenyo-Markin himself use that phrase? I don’t have time for that. You think you can bully me here?”

Annoh-Dompreh, visibly agitated, reportedly fired back, insisting that he would not let the matter slide and would “take her on.”

Deku’s account has added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding parliamentary decorum and the dynamics of power and language in political discourse. The incident has raised concerns regarding the treatment of women in politics and the limits of acceptable conduct in the chamber.

In the aftermath, Annoh-Dompreh has called for Hardcastle to be hauled before the Privileges Committee for allegedly abusing his personality. This controversy has sparked broader discussions on the role of parliamentary figures, respect within political exchanges, and how language can impact political relationships.