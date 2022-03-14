NIA Gets New Office In Koforidua To Help Applicants

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has opened an Eastern Regional Office in Koforidua to help new applicants to register, replace lost or damaged cards, and update personal records.

The office is located in the same building as the National Service Secretariat, according to a statement signed for the Eastern Regional Minister by Mr Peter Sae Afari, a Deputy Director, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“The public is urged to take advantage of this opportunity to use the services of the NIA Regional Office in this era when the Ghana card has, unquestionably, become an important and valid proof of identity,” it said.

The office was opened on a permanent basis, the statement said, and that any issues relating to the Ghana card should be directed to it for resolution.