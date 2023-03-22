NIA Must Be Proactive In Distribution Of Ghana Cards – Dormaa East MP

The Member of Parliament for the Dormaa East constituency, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah has tasked the National Identification Authority, NIA to be proactive in the distribution of the National Identity cards to make way for the implementation of the new constitutional Instrument of the electoral commission.

Speaking in an interview with the media the astute legislator revealed that the failure of the NIA to fastrack the distribution of the national identification cards is raising a lot of concerns among the general public and even members of Parliament as the EC prepares to lay the CI before the august house.

The Member of Parliament advised the NIA to use their vehicles to distribute the card printed and uncollected at the regional, district, and constituency levels in partnership with the Ministry of local government and Rural development through the various district assemblies.

According to him, there are over 600,000 Ghana Cards that have been printed and undistributed which is really worrying.

Already, the Chief Executive of the NIA Professor Ken Attafuah has admitted that there are some challenges with distributing the cards to the recipients and has appealed to the government to provide them with vehicles to support their movement to the remote areas, but the Dormaa East MP thinks sitting down and appealing would not solve the problem. Rather, he advised the e NIA to begin the distribution with available vehicles while appealing to the government for extra vehicles to complete the task.