NIA Refutes Claims of Issuing Ghana Cards to Minors

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has firmly denied allegations made by former Communications Minister Dr. Omane Boamah, claiming that the NIA is issuing Ghana Cards to minors during the current Electoral Commission’s (EC) limited voter registration exercise.

In a statement from the NIA Corporate Affairs Directorate, the allegations were called “absolutely untrue, most shocking, and unfair.” The NIA encouraged Dr. Boamah to report any known cases of such activities to the Ghana Police Service. They emphasized that the registration process includes rigorous biographic and biometric data collection and verification to ensure that only eligible Ghanaians receive Ghana Cards.

The NIA urged that any allegations of registering minors should be reported to the police and that anyone doubting an applicant’s eligibility can and should challenge them.

Background of the Registration Exercise

The NIA clarified that the ongoing registration in the Pusiga District is an initiative by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), started on August 30, 2023, following consultations on border security along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border. The registration exercise, which began on May 20, 2024, is fully funded by the IOM, covering all costs including surveying, selecting registration centers, deploying personnel and equipment, and supervising the registration process.

Legal and Operational Integrity

The NIA highlighted that its collaboration with the IOM is legally supported by a Purchase Order for General Services, executed on May 3, 2024. The NIA insisted that it has not authorized any unqualified individuals to use the Ghana Card for voting purposes.

In response to claims that NIA officials were removed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials from an EC registration center in Pusiga, the NIA stated it was unaware of such incidents. They also clarified that the arrest of an EC officer for using a single Ghana Card to register multiple individuals was unrelated to the NIA.

Commitment to Standards and Security

The NIA reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency. The Ghana Card registration exercise in the Pusiga District is lawful and aims to ensure accurate identification for vulnerable populations along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border, facilitating their access to public services and ensuring their security.

Achievements and Impact

Since April 29, 2019, the NIA has registered 17,904,157 Ghanaians aged 15 and above and issued 17,152,511 Ghana Cards. The NIA has also established 16 regional offices and 276 operational district offices, integrated data with various user agencies, and conducted over 120 million verifications through the Identity Verification System Platform (IVSP) without any issues. This integration with banks, telecom companies, and other financial institutions has resulted in significant cost savings and is moving towards a unified identity management system.

The NIA remains dedicated to its mandate of registering all eligible Ghanaians and foreign nationals permanently residing in Ghana, ensuring the accuracy, integrity, confidentiality, and security of the data collected.