NIA starts premium registration in Western North

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has commenced Premium Registration exercise for Ghana Card applicants in the Western North Region.

Mr Baffour Ababio, Sefwi Wiawso District Coordinator of the NIA, explained that the premium registration was an avenue for applicants to update their details such as change of name and dates of birth.

He said it was also an opportunity for applicants who wished to make modifications to their existing cards, missing cards and for other changes to be made.

Mr Ababio, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), added that previously applicants from the region travelled to other regions and endured queues for days to register for their cards.

“Recognizing the inconveniences and petitions from the applicants to NIA head office resulted to the approval of premium services in the region,” he said.

He said the premium registration was equally available for fresh applicants who were age 15 years and above at a registration fee of GHS280 and GHS 210 for those who have lost their cards and were hoping to replace them as well as change of names.

Mr Ababio urged the people in the Region to take advantage to acquire the Ghana card in order for them to undertake other activities as required.

He assured that the NIA was ready to show its commitments by providing efficient and accessible services to the public for Ghanaians to get their Ghana Cards without any hardship.