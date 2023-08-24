NIA to resume new registrations on August 28

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has officially announced the resumption of the registration and issuance of Ghana Cards to eligible Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who are applying for the first time.

This service, which will be offered free of charge, is set to commence on August 28, 2023. The NIA will facilitate this registration process through eight out of its 16 Regional Offices and all 276 District Offices located across the country.

The NIA has received a total of 484,000 blank cards from its technical partners, Identity Management Systems II Limited (IMS II), and CalBank PLC. This initiative has been made possible through collaboration with the Ministry of Finance. This development aims to provide a chance for eligible Ghanaians who have not yet obtained the Ghana Card to do so.

The registration process will be conducted in two distinct phases to ensure a seamless and organized procedure.

Starting from August 28, 2023, and continuing until September 8, 2023, the first phase of registration will exclusively cater to Public Sector Workers on the Government of Ghana (GoG) payroll.

This phase’s primary objective is to verify these workers’ credentials and integrate their Ghana Cards into the payroll system of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The registration will span 10 working days during which eligible workers must provide their July 2023 Pay slips along with meeting the mandatory registration requirements.

Commencing on September 11, 2023, the second phase will be open to all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not yet applied for the Ghana Card. During this phase, individuals can also replace lost, stolen, or damaged Ghana Cards and rectify any discrepancies in their names or dates of birth. This phase aims to make the Ghana Card accessible to all citizens, serving as a crucial identification document for various commercial transactions and accessing public and private services.

With the availability of blank cards nationwide, the NIA is also set to resume its Household and Institutional Registration Services.