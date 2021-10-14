NIA to set up more centres to register Ghana government workers

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is to set up more registration centres across the country to register and issue Ghana Cards to public sector workers who are yet to do so, Abudu Abdul Ganiyu, Head of Corporate Affairs told the media.

This follows a directive by the Controller & Accountant General Department (CAGD) for all public sector workers and pensioners to be registered for the Ghana Card by December 1 this year or risked losing their salaries.

The NIA Head of Corporate Affairs told journalists in an interview his outfit was aware of the directive and has mapped out a strategy for all government workers who are yet to be registered to be given a window of opportunity to do so.

He said, “The NIA is aware of the directive by the Controller & Accountant General’s Department and we are working to ensure people who are not registered for the Ghana Card will be given an opportunity to register before the deadline.”

“As part of Government of Ghana’s efforts to deliver speedy, secured and verified payroll services to government employees and pensioners while reducing the risk of undeserving payments and claims, the CAGD is collaborating with the NIA to have a harmonized database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll,” the CAGD said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added, “By this notice, all existing and prospective government workers are to ensure they are registered with the NIA and have obtained their unique identity numbers. Please note that effective December 1 2021, workers on the Government of Ghana payroll who have not registered with the NIA will not be paid.” Enditem