Niashun billed for first European show at AfriLAAX: Dodo & Friends concert

Dodo’s AfriLAAX concert announced Ghanaian singers, Niashun and Wiyaala will be performing at the Rocks Resort in Laax, Switzerland.

Niashun is set to feature in Dodo’s “Back from Africa” themed concert on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The epic night will see the Kenyan-Ivorian-Swiss musician introduce his audience to some of his birth continent’s hottest talents. Joining the Waveyard Entertainment frontman will be compatriot Wiyaala, Germany’s Horst Wegener, Ivory Coast’s Jimmy James, Sir Jermaine, and Makhanlanjalo from South Africa.

AfriLAAX will be Niashun ‘s first show outside of Africa. It comes just a year after his industry debut and is tipped to be his biggest yet. According to the singer’s camp, the concert presents a much-needed opportunity for the star, who recently snapped up his first VGMA nomination, to give foreign audiences a taste of what he can do.

Niashun is promoting his recent single ‘Sisi Yellow’ across all music platforms worldwide as he readies for the May-bound Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to contest the ‘’Unsung Act of the Year’’ award. Vote for Niashun to win ‘’Unsung Act of the Year’’ by texting C to 1767, following up with “U” and “U4”. NB: for Vodafone users only.

Watch Sisi Yellow by Niashun below