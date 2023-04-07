Niashun makes 6-man pick for 2023 VGMA “Unsung Act of the Year”

Ahead of the 24th edition of their annual awards ceremony: the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse Ghana announces the nominees for its prestigious 2023 event. And amid all the hype and chatter making its way to blogs online, fans will be thrilled to see that Waveyard Entertainment’s Niashun scored his first nomination.

Arguably one of the hottest new talents in Afrobeats right now, the ‘OK’ singer, who registered his debut in 2022, made the 6-man shortlist of the presiding committee for ‘’Unsung Artist of the Year’’. Alongside him are five other contenders: Aya Ramzyb, Dsl, Tsaqa, Maya Blu and Boi Jake, all of whom will be looking forward to picking up their first prominent award in the months ahead.

Last year, Waveyard Entertainment label boss, David Ashbel tipped Niashun as “Ghana’s next big export”. Three releases later: ‘OK,’ ‘Daama,’ ‘Sisi Yellow’ and his words remain true. His artist is winning over fans across the country and is fast becoming a nationwide sweetheart. Reaching out to the star about the news, he said: “It was a great feeling to see my name on the (VGMA nomination) list. I am very excited about the (prospects) of winning the award and I want to thank my fans for their support. I know they will come through (and vote massively) for me”.

Just last month, Niashun’s bright love tune, ‘Sisi Yellow’, made its way to the airwaves and became one of the best songs on the radio. It challenged listeners to view love differently, highlighting albinism on its cover and in its tender lyrics.

To vote Niashun for 2023 VGMA “Unsung Act of the Year’’

Text C to 1767 Text U for the Unsung category Text U4 to vote for Niashun

NB: Vodafone users only

You can listen to ‘Sisi Yellow’ on your preferred music platforms here: https://onerpm.link/niashun-sisiyellow