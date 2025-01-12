NIB Boss Exposes Martin Kpebu Over State Land Acquisition

The Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, has firmly denied allegations suggesting his involvement in acquiring state land unlawfully or contacting the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) Committee to return any such property.

The accusations, initially made by private legal practitioner and ORAL Committee member Martin Kpebu, claimed that Mr. Quaicoe had reached out to Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, chairman of the ORAL Committee, to relinquish a state-owned parcel of land purportedly obtained illegally.

In a strongly worded statement issued by his legal counsel, KUDZE, KUDZE@LAW, on Saturday, January 11, Mr. Quaicoe categorically dismissed the allegations as “contrived, false, and without any basis.”

The statement clarified that the NIB boss had not engaged with any member of the ORAL Committee on the issue of state lands.

“Our client has not engaged with Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa or any member of the ORAL Committee on this matter. He does not own, hold, or possess any illegally acquired state property,” the statement read.

The legal team further criticised Martin Kpebu’s public remarks as baseless and defamatory, accusing him of attempting to tarnish Mr. Quaicoe’s reputation.

The statement also called for a full retraction of the claims, warning that failure to do so would result in legal action. “We urge Mr. Kpebu to retract his defamatory statements immediately. Should he fail to comply, we will pursue all necessary legal measures to protect our client’s integrity,” the release stated.

The allegations come against the backdrop of ORAL’s recent operations to recover state assets allegedly misappropriated by individuals during past administrations.

The committee, established by President John Dramani Mahama in December 2024, is tasked with identifying and retrieving unlawfully acquired public properties.

Chairman of ORAL, Hon. Ablakwa, has stated that the initiative has already uncovered significant cases of state asset misappropriation. However, the controversy surrounding Mr. Quaicoe highlights the challenges of navigating high-profile recoveries.

The allegations have stirred public debate, with many calling for transparency in the process. Critics argue that the accusations and subsequent denials highlight the need for rigorous evidence-based investigations to uphold the credibility of ORAL’s operations.

Despite the claims, Mr. Quaicoe has reiterated his commitment to transparency and the rule of law in his role as Director-General of the NIB.

“As a public servant, I remain dedicated to ensuring accountability and upholding the highest standards of integrity,” he stated.