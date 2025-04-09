NIB Storms Ntim Fordjour’s Home, Attempts to Arrest over Cocaine Expose

Information gathered reveals that some Officials of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) have stormed the residence of Rev. John Ntim Fordjour in an attempt to arrest him for exposing some illicit deals and happenings regarding cocaine and gold smuggling in and out of the country.

Reports indicate that the speaker of Parliament, Honourable Alban Sumana Bagbin who was in the house of Reverend Ntim Fordjour at the time refused to permit NIB to arrest the lawmaker based on the fact that the MP has already given them all the evidence regarding the allegations and there was no need to arrest him for any interrogation. Also present in the house were the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase Ayirebi, and other Minority members of parliament.

So, if they claim the issue is false, why would President Mahama call for investigations to ascertain the truth?

It’s quite apparent that President Mahama has already called for a probe into the allegation to ascertain the truth, so why would they attempt to intimidate and harass the Member of Parliament?

President John Dramani Mahama, in responding to the allegations of suspicious flights arriving in Ghana, directed a thorough investigation into claims of drug trafficking and money laundering.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, he assured that the government would leave no stone unturned in addressing the allegations made by Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South.

“Government takes all allegations seriously, and to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation, I have directed all relevant investigative agencies – including the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Police CID, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and the National Security Coordinator – to immediately and fully collaborate with the honourable member of parliament so he provides all necessary information to investigate the allegations and take all action necessary to expose any drug dealing,” President Mahama stated.