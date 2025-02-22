NIB Summons NPP’s Abronye Over Corruption Claims Against Mahama Government

Ghana’s National Investigations Bureau (NIB) has formally invited Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, to substantiate explosive corruption allegations he leveled against President John Mahama and his administration.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scheduled to meet with investigators on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10 a.m., following claims that Mahama is “hoarding” GH¢550 million earmarked for dismissed appointees at the Jubilee House.

The summons, sighted, cites Abronye’s recent remarks on Accra-based Movement TV, where he accused the government of systemic corruption in public sector recruitment and contract revocations. “There are corrupt activities in the recruitment and revocation process,” he alleged during the broadcast, though he provided no immediate evidence to support the claims. The NIB’s move signals a rare escalation in holding political figures accountable for public accusations, particularly those involving the presidency.

Abronye, a firebrand NPP loyalist, has long been a vocal critic of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). His latest allegations, however, directly implicate Mahama’s administration in financial malfeasance—a charge the president’s office has yet to formally address. The GH¢550 million figure, if proven, would represent one of the largest corruption scandals in recent Ghanaian history, though skeptics argue the claim strains credibility without documentation.

Political analysts view the NIB’s intervention as a litmus test for Ghana’s commitment to curbing politically motivated smear campaigns. While Abronye’s allegations align with the NPP’s broader narrative of criticizing Mahama’s governance, his failure to provide evidence risks undermining public trust. “This isn’t the first time Abronye has made sensational claims,” noted governance expert Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante. “But if the NIB is acting, it suggests the state is treating this with unusual seriousness.”

The summons also reignites debate over Ghana’s polarized political culture, where unsubstantiated corruption allegations often dominate headlines. Mahama’s administration, which has positioned itself as a reformist regime, now faces pressure to address the claims transparently. Conversely, Abronye’s NPP allies have historically dismissed similar accusations from the NDC as “baseless,” raising questions about double standards.

As the Wednesday meeting looms, all eyes are on Abronye. Will he present documented proof to back his claims, or will the case fizzle into another chapter of Ghana’s partisan theatrics? For citizens weary of endless corruption scandals, the outcome could either reinforce hopes for accountability—or deepen cynicism.

Meanwhile, legal experts warn that false allegations against public officials could carry severe penalties under Ghana’s Criminal Offenses Act. With Mahama’s legacy and the NPP’s credibility both in the balance, the stakes extend far beyond one politician’s rhetoric.